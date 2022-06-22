Miss Brazil dies at the age of 27 after routine tonsil surgery

Gleycy Correia of Macaé went into a coma almost two months ago and died on Monday

Abe Asher
Wednesday 22 June 2022 15:21
Comments
<p>Gleycy Correia</p>

Gleycy Correia

(@gleycycorreia/Instagram)

Tragedy struck Brazil on Monday as former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia died at just 27 years old as a result of complications from a routine tonsil removal surgery.

Ms Correia, who hailed from the southeastern city of Macaé, suffered both a haemorrhage and heart attack before falling into a coma in early April, just five days after the routine surgery. Her body has been sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy.

Ms Correira was crowned Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018, and had amassed a sizable following in the years since her triumph. She worked as a permanant makeup specialist and ran an Instagram page with more than 50,000 followers. Following her death, family, friends, and fans used that page to share tributes to Ms Correira.

The Sunreported that Ms Correira frequently reflected on her impoverished upbringing in Brazil during her life and even penned inspirational quotes on her Instagram to show her strength.

“We will never know how strong we are until being strong is the only choice,” she wrote in one post.

Recommended

Pastor Jak Abreu, a friend of Ms Correira’s family, reportedly said on social media on Monday that “God chose this day to collect our princess... We know that she will be greatly missed, but she will now be brightening the sky with her smile.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in