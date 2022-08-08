Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A search is underway for a northern California teenager who disappeared after a party on Saturday.

Sixteen-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen shortly after midnight on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teenager was at a party with more than 100 teenagers and young adults. Because her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, is missing and her phone has been out of service since the party, authorities are treating the incident as a possible abduction, CBS reported.

Kiely’s friend, Sami Smith, who was also at the party, told the outlet that Kiely was not planning to drive back home.

“I know that she wasn’t in the right mindset or state to drive. And if she were to have driven, she wouldn’t have made it far,” Sami told CBS. “So my concern is that somebody might have offered to drive her home and then didn’t take her home.”

Kiely is described as white, 5’7” tall, and 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring, and was last seen wearing green Dickies pants and a black tank top.

Her mother, Lindsay Rodni, appealed to the public to come forward in a video shared on a Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post.

“We just want her home. We are so scared. We miss her so much and love her so much. If you see this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you,” Ms Rodni said.

‘If you know where she is or know anything about where she might be, please come forward. We’re not looking to arrest anybody or get anybody in trouble we just want to see our daughter home.”

Police sent search crews on Sunday to canvass the area near where Kiley went missing. Another meet-up is scheduled on Monday from 10am to 11am PDT, at the Truckee Recreation center to form search parties and hand out more flyers, Ms Rodni shared on a Facebook post.

She said no leads on the case have been found as of Monday morning.

Police is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to finding Kiely. Friends of the teenager have also started a GoFundMe to increase the reward. More than $6,000 have been raised.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephanie Frykberg at (530) 392-5609 or call the anonymous tip line at (530) 581-6320.