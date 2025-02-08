Plane matching missing Alaska flight found along with three bodies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A plane matching the one that went missing in Alaska with 10 aboard has been found, along with three bodies, authorities have confirmed.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the aircraft had been found approximately 34 miles southeast of of Nome. “Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic incident,” the USCG said.

Bering Air Flight 445 was reported missing just before 4 p.m. local time on Thursday while en route from Unalakleet to Nome in the west of Alaska.

The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan had been carrying nine adult passengers and a pilot on a “regular commuter flight” before it disappeared during a brutal winter storm.

open image in gallery The missing Bering Air flight was found just after 2 p.m on Friday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard ( USCG/X )

Search and rescue crews scoured the ground throughout the night on Thursday, continuing operations all-day on Friday. The families of all those on board had been informed, authorities said.

At an updated press conference on Friday afternoon USCG Lieutenant Commander Ben McIntyre-Coble said that the “some kind of event” had caused the aircraft to “rapidly lose altitude and speed,” but that the exact cause was unknown.

Coble added that at the time, operations were still “search and rescue. “We are operating under the assumption right now that there are still people who are in a position to be assisted by the United States Coast Guard,” he said.

open image in gallery The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan had been carrying nine adult passengers and a pilot on a ‘regular commuter flight’ before it disappeared ( Quintin Soloviev )

“We continue to have air assets overhead and are in close coordination with the with the local authorities, including the Alaska State Troopers, to provide potentially on-the-ice assistance to any persons who might be found.

“But at this time we are still considering that this is an active search and rescue case, and we have no immediate intentions to change the status of the case in the near term.”

The plane took off from Unalakleet, a small community of 690 people, at 2:37 p.m., and officials lost contact with it less than an hour later, according to the director of operations for Bering Air, David Olson. It went off radio roughly 10 minutes before its scheduled arrival in Nome.

It was approximately 12 miles offshore flying over the Norton Sound, according to the USCG.