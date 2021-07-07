Missing six-year-old boy found dead on beach in Florida

A six-year-old boy has been found dead on a beach in Florida just over a day after he went missing while vacationing with his family, officials have said.

“We are saddened to report the body of six-year-old Enrique Cortez-Dubon has been recovered between public beach accesses 21 and 22 on Surf Drive,” Panama City Beach said on Twitter.

They added: “This is approximately 1.5 miles east of where he was last seen more than 24 hours ago. Our condolences go to the family.”