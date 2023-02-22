Missing Washington boy found in Missouri eight months after disappearing

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An eight-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Washington state in mid-June 2022 has been found safe and sound in Missouri, the FBI office in Seattle revealed on Tuesday.

Breadson John was reported missing from his home in Vancouver, Washington, on 17 June last year, according to the bureau. Police carried out a welfare check at his home in response to concerns raised by neighbours but could not locate him upon arrival at the property.

With the boy’s family unable to provide information on Breadson’s likely whereabouts, the case remained a mystery for eight months until he was finally found by detectives in Jasper County, Missouri, on Friday 17 February.

It has not yet been established what the boy was doing there, how he got there or what he had been doing since June, according to the FBI.

In its missing person filing on Breadson’s disappearance, the bureau had said the boy had ties to Hawaii, Arizona, Washington and the Federated States of Micronesia, suggesting they believed at the time that he might have visited one of those locations.

It added that the boy, also nicknamed “Brxsan”, was born in Hawaii and speaks both English and Chuukese (or Trukese), a language native to Micronesia.