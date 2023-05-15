Missing boy, 4, found dead after search in South Boston

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The body of a four-year-old boy who went missing on Mother’s Day has been found, police said.

Mohamed Abou Fofana disappeared while playing at a park near the south Boston shoreline at about 7pm on Sunday, Massachusetts State Police said.

His body was spotted by a police boat around a mile from the park on the banks of Spectacle Island at 12.29pm on Monday, authorities said.

According to police, Mohamed was with an older sister and a family member, later identified as his grandfather, at Castle Island, a peninsula in Boston Harbor.

His grandfather reportedly lost sight of Mohamed while talking on his cellphone, and called 911 at 7.30pm to report his disappearance.

Police launched a massive operation by air, water and sea using helicopters, drones and boats to search for the child.

The US Coast Guard, state police and the Boston police and fire departments were involved in the search.

Mohamed’s mother Matenjay Fofana earlier pleaded for help from the public to find her son.

Mohamed Fofana went missing on Sunday night from Castle Island, Massachusetts (Massachusetts State Police)

“If people see Mohamed, please, please give him to police people or call 911,” she told reporters, according to NBC Boston.

She told news outlets that Mohamed had autism and was non-verbal, and had a tendency to wander off.

Just before 2pm, Massachusetts State Police confirmed “with much sadness” that they had located his body.

“Our detective unit for Suffolk County will conduct the follow up death investigation. We express our deepest condolences to his family,” state police said.

Prior to his body being found, City Councillor Erin Murphy told NBC Boston that Mohamed’s mother was “in shock and just keeps calling out his name, and just hoping”. She said that Mohamed’s grandfather feels “very guilty”, and said social workers had been sent to the family’s home.