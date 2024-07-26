Missing California woman’s BMW found in campground as search continues

Support truly

Authorities in Central California have located the car of a missing 47-year-old woman who vanished earlier this week.

Tiffany McClure was last seen in Tulare on Monday. Two days later, the Tulare Police Department found the woman’s car, a white BMV, at Morro Strand State Beach Campground in Morro Bay, over 130 miles from where she was last spotted.

Nothing about the car seemed suspicious and it was found properly parked, locked and secured. There was no indication of foul play.

Tiffany McClure, 49, went missing earlier this week in Central California ( Tulare Police Department )

But friends said it’s not like McClure to fall off the radar for more than a day.

“There’s going to be a lot of people in this area. Sometimes, people just aren’t aware if somebody needs to be contacted,” said Amy Watkins from the Morro Bay Police Department. “So it’s important, I think, right now for Tulare police department and certainly, the Morro Bay police department to get that information out there because Miss McClure’s family is concerned about her, and they just want to make sure she’s ok and get contact with her as soon as possible.”

Morro Bay Police Officer Tony Mosqueda told The San Luis Obispo Tribune that police officers searched the beach area where McClure’s car was found for multiple hours on foot and with a drone, but could not find anyone matching the woman’s description. Authorities are currently investigating the case as a voluntary missing persons report.

McClure is described as being 5’8 with blond hair and blue eyes. Her family reported her missing, and the investigation is ongoing.