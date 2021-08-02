Dog missing for two years reunited with owner after being spotted on TV

This is the moment a man and his best friend reunited for the first time in two years.

The Wisconsin Humane Society posted a video of the dog returning to his family after its owner, Dwight, spotted the pooch on a local TV news broadcast.

In a Facebook post, the organisation said Dwight recognised his long-lost dog, named Payday, during a regular segment on its Adopt-a-Pet programme on Fox 6 News Milwaukee.

After a stroke of luck, Dwight contacted the news outlet, which then contacted the Humane Society, and Payday returned home.

"He had woken up early last Wednesday to the sounds of FOX6’s morning broadcast, just as our volunteer started describing a little brown dog with the most adorable underbite. Dwight normally turns off his TV every night, but must have left it on by accident – or perhaps thanks to fate," the post said.

"It only took one glance at the picture for Dwight to immediately recognise Payday, his long-lost pup who had gone missing nearly two years ago!"

Payday originally became part of the family when Dwight's daughter, now 12, became distraught at the loss of her best friend two years ago. The reunion happened that same afternoon at the Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus.

"Dwight’s mom, Melissa, came to pick up the beloved pup and – as you can see – it was the most incredible reunion! We are beyond ecstatic for this amazing family to finally be whole again," the post said.

In the video, Payday jumps on Melissa in apparent immediate recognition of his previously lost family.

"I'm happy too," she says.