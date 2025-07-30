Three missing after massive explosion at Nebraska plant left crews battling fire for hours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people remain missing after a massive explosion at a Nebraska plant Tuesday left crews battling a fire for hours.

The explosion happened at the Horizon Biofuels plant in Fremont. The plant makes animal bedding and wood pellets for heating and smoking food.

During a Tuesday afternoon briefing, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said three people remained in the building.

“We’re working with the state patrol as well as the state of Nebraska and other groups to assess the building and the structure of the building to where, again, we can be able to get in,” Spellerberg said.

open image in gallery Three people remain missing after a massive explosion at a Nebraska plant Tuesday left crews battling a fire for hours ( AP )

Authorities had said they were unable to get close enough to search for those missing, and the Fermont Fire Department told The Independent late Tuesday night there were still firefighters on scene. An update on those missing was not able to be provided at the time.

Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt said first responders were up against “heavy smoke and a lot of flames" when they first arrived. The first call reporting the explosion came in just before noon local time, according to Spellerberg.

open image in gallery The explosion happened at the Horizon Biofuels plant in Fremont. The plant makes animal bedding and wood pellets for heating and smoking food ( AP )

Bernt said fire fighters believe the facility stores wood and some alcohol-based materials.

As of 4 p.m. local time, Bernt said the building was still burning, and crews are expected to be there for several days, local ABC affiliate KETV reported.

"We were unable to gain access early on. We tried to get access, but just due to the collapse with the mangled steel and we were unable to get inside at that point,” Bernt said, per KETV.

Dodge County Attorney Pamela Hopkins, who also serves as the county coroner, said law enforcement and first responders were busy securing the scene Tuesday afternoon and had not yet contacted her in her role as coroner.

She added that she was hoping not to get that call.

“Right now, we're focused on the safety of the community and getting the situation under control — keeping the scene secure,” Hopkins said. She declined to comment further.

open image in gallery The Fermont Fire Department told The Independent late Tuesday night there were still firefighters on the scene ( AP )

Governor Jim Pillen wrote on X Tuesday, “We will continue to closely monitor the explosion in Fremont in coordination with local responders, law enforcement, and state partners.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved — and we're ready to help any way we can.”

Fremont, a city of about 27,000 and the sixth-largest in Nebraska, is located 32 miles northwest of Omaha.