Frantic search underway for missing teenage girl in ‘throes of mental health crisis’

A desperate search is underway after a panic-stricken 14-year-old girl “snuck out her parents’ house while her parents were sleeping” in Palmer Heights, Pennsylvania, according to officials.

Enci Wu, who goes by the nickname “Aubrey” and is described as a 145lbs Asian girl, was reported missing to the police after she fled her home after 6:30 p.m. Friday, the Palmer Township Police Department shared.

Her father John Gehrmann said he last saw her wearing “a Nirvana band grey hoodie, black yoga pants, and white Nike Billie Eilish sneakers” but she has since been captured on video surveillance wearing a different outfit.

Wu is a freshman student at Easton Area High School in Pennsylvania.

Police are now desperately appealing for any leads that can help track her down.

open image in gallery Enci Wu, who goes by the nickname “Aubrey,” has been missing for three days as her father said his daughter is experiencing “a serious mental health crisis” ( Palmer Township Police Department )

Gehrmann took to Facebook to despairingly appeal to anyone who might have information on his daughter, stating:

“Our beautiful daughter is in the throes of a serious mental health crisis and has been missing for over 30 hours,” he wrote. “All [Lehigh Valley] police departments are on the job but we need your eyes, please.

“We live in Palmer and expect she is trying to get back to the area but doesn’t want to come home. Please help us get our daughter home safely so we can get her cared for.”

On Saturday, police received information that led them to believe Wu had been temporarily staying near Parkland High School in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

But when they arrived at the location, she was nowhere to be seen.

Wu was also seen on video wearing a “navy blue sweater with red on the sleeves and light color pants” and carrying a small overnight bag, as shared by police.

The teenager is believed to have been carrying a secret cellular phone with her at the time of her disappearance – but she has since disposed of the device, police said.

Anyone with information on Wu, or who may have been in contact with her, is advised to contact The Palmer Township Police Department on their non-emergency line at (610) 759-2200 or to dial 911.

“Police are aware and will pick her up, please do not engage her”, her father wrote on Facebook.

The Independent contacted The Palmer Township Police Department for more information on the investigation.