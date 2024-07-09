Group of 13 missing hikers rescued from huge California wildfire

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Authorities rescued a group of hikers on Monday who went missing within the boundaries of a wildfire in Tahoe National Forest, California.

Placer County sheriff’s officials used a helicopter to locate the 13 missing hikers, who were aged between 16 and 20.

A long-running heat wave is fanning the wildfires, with dangerously high temperatures affecting roughly 130 million people.

The Search and Rescue unit launched a search by ground and air, after sheriff’s deputies found four cars parked near the fire zone.

The fire covered around 154 acres as of Monday evening, according to Placer County Sherriff’s Office ( Placer County Sherriff’s Office )

Officials had been checking campsites and trail heads in the area.

“We tried to do phone pinging,” said Elise Soviar, Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, “it’s a remote area, we weren’t able to reach any of the phones.”

Officials used a helicopter to drop two search and rescue crew members who led the hikers out of the fire zone.

Officials used dogs to try and track down the missing hikers ( Placer County sheriff’s office )

Soviar praised the hikers: “they did a great job, they all stayed together.”

“A lot of them did have experience hiking, so they had good equipment.”

“They were aware that there was a fire and they were hiking in the other direction, and they felt comfortable with the distance they had got from the fire, around 2 miles.”

The hikers were rescued unharmed. “They’re in good spirits.”

The fire covered around 154 acres as of Monday evening, according to Placer County Sherriff’s Office.

Placer County Sherriff’s Office located the hikers using a helicopter ( Placer County Sherriff’s Office )

Evacuation warnings and road closures were in place Monday.

“We knew that they were okay and they were safe, so that was a huge relief when we heard that,” Karla Hurd, parent of one of hikers, told NBC.

“But to see eyes on them was good.”

The hikers were rescued unharmed and in good spirits ( Placer County Sherriff’s Office )

Michael Tait, one of the hikers, told NBC about the moment he saw the fire.

“I saw what looked like a campfire. But it spread.”

Residents were evacuated near Yosemite National Park on Friday due to another wildfire, whilst other fires in California triggered extensive evacuation orders and destroyed 25 structures.

One wildfire came within a mile of Michael Jackson’s former Neverland Ranch on July 7, threatening the infamous property.