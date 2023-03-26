Missing Indiana 14-year-old Scottie Morris found safe after missing for over a week

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 14-year-old who went missing on 16 March in Indiana has been found safe.

The Eaton Indiana Police Department wrote on Facebook at about 11pm on Friday night that Scottie Morris had been found safe.

On Saturday morning at around 5am, the department added that the teen had been found by a member of law enforcement at Hartford Street at Harris Street in Eaton, according to Fox59.

Scottie was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital to be evaluated. He was then placed in a “safe environment” by Delaware County Child Protective Services.

Police have said that his family is cooperating with the investigation.

A candlelight vigil was held for Scottie when one week had passed. Teresa Wilkerson was one of the organizers of the event. After speaking with the family, she told Fox59 that they wanted to “extend their greatest appreciation for Eaton Police Department, the fire departments, for all of the communities around the world that have been praying for this”.

“Scottie, I believe is the catalyst for an amazing movement of the world coming together and praying specifically one child at a time home,” Ms Wilkerson told the local TV station.

Police said on Facebook that interviews will be carried out regarding the disappearance.

More follows...