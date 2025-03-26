Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Four missing U.S. soldiers died in training in Lithuania: NATO general

U.S. officials announced search for soldiers earlier in day

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Wednesday 26 March 2025 17:44 GMT
Comments
(The Independent)

Four U.S. Army soldiers who went missing during a training exercise in Lithuania have died, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"Whilst I was speaking the news came out about four American soldiers who were killed in an incident in Lithuania," Rutte told reporters in Warsaw on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

U.S. officials announced a search was underway for the service members earlier in the day.

The soldiers were taking part in scheduled tactical training outside the capital of Vilnius, according to the military.

The U.S. embassy in Vilnius said the missing military members were part of the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

The Lithuanian military previously announced it was searching for the soldiers, tracking a vehicle that went missing on Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in