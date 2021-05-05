Husband who made tearful appeal over missing wife arrested for her murder

A year after pleading for her safe return, Barry Morphew has been arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of his missing wife Suzanne Morphew.

Mr Morphew issued an emotional video after his wife disappeared on Mother’s Day last year, saying “Honey, I love you and I want you back so bad”.

Police announced at a press conference on Wednesday that Mr Morphew has been charged with first-degree murder, as well as tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant.

The 49-year-old mother of two disappeared on 10 May 2020 after reportedly leaving the family’s Chaffee County home on a bike ride.

In announcing the charges, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said the investigation into Ms Morphew’s disappearance would continue as a body has not yet been found.

Despite several searches on properties connected to Mr Morphew failing to discover a body, police said they were confident that his wife was no longer alive.

District Attorney Linda Stanley said it was a “good day for Suzanne” and the family that loved her, adding that she wouldn’t bring the charges if she wasn’t confident that Ms Morphew would not be found alive.

Ms Morphew’s sister, Melinda Moorman, told FOX21 that her first reaction “is relief” and that she still loves her brother-in-law, “though he’s done a terrible thing”.

“Today, justice is beginning for my sister,” she told the outlet. “It’s been a journey that no one ever imagines that they’ll take.”

Seven days after she was reported missing, Mr Morphew posted a video pleading for her return – along with the phone number for an FBI tip line – to the Facebook page “Find Suzanne Morphew”.

A $200,000 “no questions asked” reward was also offered in an accompanying missing person flyer posted to the page.

“Oh, Suzanne. If anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you, we miss you, your girls need you, no questions asked, however much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back,” Mr Morphew said in the video.

Mr Morphew has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation. Asked in September last year what he said to people who thought he was responsible, Mr Morphew told FOX21 “absolutely not”.

“I love my wife. I would never hurt my wife. She is the light of my and my daughters’ lives,” he said.