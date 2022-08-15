Two swimmers missing after jumping off ‘Jaws’ bridge in Martha’s Vineyard

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A search is underway in Massachusetts after two swimmers who jumped off the iconic “Jaws” bridge in Martha’s Vineyard with a group of people did not surface, authorities reported.

Four people reportedly leapt off the bridge late on Sunday night, but only two of the swimmers made it to shore after the plunge, the Coast Guard reported.

“@USCGis is searching for 2 missing swimmers in Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge,” the USCG Northeast tweeted early on Monday morning, before noting the half a dozen agencies that were assisting in the search and rescue, which included the Massachusetts State Police.

The American Legion Memorial Bridge was first made famous for appearing in the 1975 thriller directed by Steven Spielberg. It’s located on Martha’s Vineyard, which lies just south of Cape Cod and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.