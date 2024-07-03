Support truly

A missing 14-year-old teenager from Louisiana who was last seen in New Orleans in May could be a trafficking victim, according to police.

Kristhal Chinchilla-Canizales was on a day trip to a museum in New Orleans when she disappeared. Investigators now consider her to be a “critical missing juvenile”.

The teen was in the custody of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) on May 22 when they went on a group trip to the museum, New Orleans police told Fox News Digital.

Police say that at some point during the trip she “left the group” and has not been seen since. Authorities have not said why they believe she may be a victim of trafficking.

The teenager, who is described as being 5’2 and 135 lbs was last seen wearing a blue yoga-style jumpsuit and a black Harley-Davidson pullover.

Anyone with information regarding the child’s disappearance is encouraged to call the New Orleans Police Department’s Special Investigations Division at 504-658-5267.

Kristhal Chinchilla-Canizales, 14, went missing in May in New Orleans ( New Orleans Police Department )

No additional information regarding the child’s disappearance has been released.