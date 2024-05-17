The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are desperately searching for two New York teens who have been missing for a week as their families say they are “lost” without them.

Evelyn Jimenez, 17, and Violet Munroe, 15, disappeared on 12 May in Westchester County. They were last spotted in Peekskill, New York State Police said in an update on Wednesday.

“She has never been gone like this ever, she’s never left home. She is a beautiful young girl with so many people that love her,” Violet’s father, Brian Munroe, told News 12.

Violet Munroe’s parents pleaded for her to come home ( New York State Police )

Her mother, Nicole Munroe, pleaded for both girls, who often spend time in the White Plains area, to come home.

"You know we are always here for you no matter what and we are lost without you," she said.

A photo released this week shows the two teens leaving a train in southeast Putnam County. Munroe’s family said she went missing from their home on Saturday night.

Evelyn Jimenez, 17, was last seen in Peekskill, NY ( New York State Police )

State police are working with Yorktown Police Department to search for the girls, with the latter saying they are working “around the clock” on the search,

"We are just running down all the leads we can, knocking on doors, hoping to find these girls and get them home," Lt. James Graham, with the Yorktown Police Department, told News 12.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is asked to contact New York State Police at 914-769-2600 or the Yorktown Police Department at 914-962-4141.