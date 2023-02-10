Jump to content

Missing mother is found buried under her own home

Jéssica Rayara’s partner has been arrested in connection with her death

Lee Bullen
Friday 10 February 2023 18:36
Comments
<p>Jéssica Rayara was found dead under her home in Brazil two days after going missing</p>

Jéssica Rayara was found dead under her home in Brazil two days after going missing

(Jam Press)

A search for a missing mother came to a tragic conclusion as her body was discovered buried under her own home in Brazil.

Jéssica Rayara was last seen alive on 5 February. Neighbours reported that the victim’s two children, aged five and two, were spotted home alone the day before.

On 7 February, the 22-year-old’s body was found buried under her home in Ituporanga, Santa Catarina State.

During the two days Rayara was missing, her partner - who lived at the home - was brought to the police station for questioning before being released, Jam Press reported.

Authorities spotted several contradictions in his statement and carried out an extensive search of the family home.

After digging up the body, the police requested a temporary arrest warrant for Rayara’s partner, whose name has not been disclosed, from the Public Ministry.

Officers then located the suspect at his brother’s home near the crime scene. He was arrested by the Civil Police on 7 February.

Jéssica Rayara was last seen on 5 February - two days before her body was found

(Jam Press)

According to police, Rayara reported her partner for domestic abuse in 2022.

“She filed a police report last year. She had no injuries, there were no witnesses indicated,” a police spokesperson said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine Rayara’s cause of death.

The couple’s two young children are currently being cared for by local authorities.

The suspect has been taken to a preventive prison as the investigation continues.

