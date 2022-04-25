Woman found alive after six days stranded in California forest, surviving on snow and yogurt
‘She was very emotional, but physically okay,’ says the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office
A missing woman has been found alive after spending six days lost in a California forest under heavy snowfall, police say.
According to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Gullett, 52, had been stranded in her car in the woods of Lassen County since 14 April. On the morning of 20 April, after days of helicopter and ground searches, a sheriff’s sergeant found the vehicle, and Ms Gullett “immediately” came out.
“She was very emotional, but physically okay,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
