Doorbell camera captures last known image of Texas mom before ‘bizarre’ disappearance

Family and friends in Texas are describing the disappearance of a 39-year-old mother as “bizarre”, as law enforcement warn the San Antonio woman could be in danger.

On Tuesday 5 July, Chrissy Powell called in to the law firm where she works as a paralegal to let her colleagues know that she was running late that day. That was the last time the 39-year-old mother contacted anyone. She reportedly never showed up for work that day and hasn’t been seen or heard from any of her friends or family since.

“The unknown is the scariest part," said a close friend of Ms Powell’s, Lauren Leal, in an interview with Kens 5. “It is hard to wrap our minds around where she might be, what could have happened.”

Footage taken from Ms Cowell’s doorbell camera showed the mother rushing out the door at approximately 10.34am and entering into her car, a 2020 Nissan Rogue.

The San Antonio Police Department told the San Antonio-based news outlet that they’re currently handling the case as a “Be on the lookout” – also known as a “BOLO” alert – for the car that Ms Powell was driving before she went missing more than a week ago.

In a flyer written up by the San Antonio force, they describe Ms Cowell as standing at 5ft 2in and weighing 115lb with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Family and friends also expressed concern regarding the San Antonio-native’s “bizarre” disappearance, as she left behind items that are vital to her survival – including medication.

Chrissy Powell, 39, is seen leaving her home in the Apple Creek neighborhood in northwest San Antonio on Tuesday 5 July at approximately 10.34am (Twitter/@iamlegacy23)

“She was rushing and left her iPhone and iWatch at home, she left her house in a 2020 black Nissan Rogue,” wrote Ms Leal in a Facebook post regarding her friend.

Police also noted in the flyer that Ms Cowell has a medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.

“We just want you home,” Ms Leal said in her interview with Kens 5.

Just hours after not showing up for work, Ms Cowell’s mother, Claudia Mobley, issued her own plea on social media, asking the public for their help in locating her still missing daughter.

The missing person flyer for Chrissy Powell, 39, describes the last known place that she was seen alive and the black 2020 Nissan Rogue that she was driving, which is also missing (Facebook/San Antonio Police Department)

“My sweet daughter Chrissy Lee is missing. She left here Tuesday morning on her way to work. She never made it to work and we haven’t seen or heard from her since,” Ms Mobley wrote on Thursday, a little more than 48 hours after her daughter was last heard from. “If anybody has any information, please let me know. I love her and miss her. Keep us in your prayers.”

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding the 39-year-old’s disappearance or knowledge of her whereabouts to contact the San Antonio Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.