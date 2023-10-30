Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A suspect attempted to flee the house where a woman’s body was found in the basement.

The tragic scene unfolded in Willimantic, Connecticut, when the woman’s family contacted police at 2pm on Saturday to report her missing.

Officers discovered the woman’s car at a nearby business and a police dog tracked a scent from the car back to the house on Chapman Street.

The suspect was allegedly attempting to flee the house when police arrived, according to CT Insider, and he was detained by officers.

Willimantic Police Chief Chief Paul Hussey said the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death were some of the worst he’d seen.

A woman’s body was found in the basement of a home on Chapman Street in Willimantic, Connecticut (Google Streets)

“This is a deeply troubling case on many levels, and one of the worst cases I have seen in 27 years in law enforcement,” he said.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the victim.”

Authorities have not revealed the identities of the people involved.

However, police said there is no danger to the public at this time and it appears to be an isolated incident.