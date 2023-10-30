‘One of worst cases I’ve seen’: Suspect flees after missing woman found in basement
Police detained suspect as he tried to leave crime scene in Connecticut
A suspect attempted to flee the house where a woman’s body was found in the basement.
The tragic scene unfolded in Willimantic, Connecticut, when the woman’s family contacted police at 2pm on Saturday to report her missing.
Officers discovered the woman’s car at a nearby business and a police dog tracked a scent from the car back to the house on Chapman Street.
The suspect was allegedly attempting to flee the house when police arrived, according to CT Insider, and he was detained by officers.
Willimantic Police Chief Chief Paul Hussey said the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death were some of the worst he’d seen.
“This is a deeply troubling case on many levels, and one of the worst cases I have seen in 27 years in law enforcement,” he said.
“Our condolences go out to the family of the victim.”
Authorities have not revealed the identities of the people involved.
However, police said there is no danger to the public at this time and it appears to be an isolated incident.
