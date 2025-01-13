Mississippi cop suspended for killing three in crash while chasing suspect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Mississippi cop who killed three people in a crash while chasing a suspect has been suspended without pay, officials said.

Aldermen in Byhalia, Mississippi, voted on Wednesday to suspend William Langham, WHBQ-TV reported, after he chased an SUV beyond the city limits on Jan. 4. The fleeing SUV crashed into a pickup truck. Killed were 30-year-old SUV driver Jaqua Bluiett, 43-year-old pickup truck driver Angela Davis, and 63-year-old pickup truck passenger Michael Crutcher. A second passenger in the truck was injured.

Langham denies wrongdoing. He'll remain suspended at least until the Marshall County Sheriff's Office completes its investigation.

"We presented our evidence that the officer did not engage in anything illegal, anything untoward or anything in violation of policy," attorney Michael Carr told WREG-TV. "We stand behind what he did and we look forward to clearing his name.”

No one has said what led Langham to start chasing the SUV. The chase ended more than 2 miles outside the Byhalia city limits.

The town has a population under 1,400 and is about 40 minutes from Memphis, Tennessee.

Taderio Woods, who lives at the crash site, told WMC-TV that he rushed outside when he heard a boom.

"When I came back, I saw that the truck was on fire. ... We instantly went to go get the water hose and try and put the fire out, and we could hear people in the car," Woods said.

Law enforcement agencies have long faced questions about whether the danger of some pursuits outweighs the value of the resulting arrests. Michael Caradine, a cousin of Crutcher, questioned why the officer would chase someone at high speed on a narrow country road.

"They should not have been chasing that man, this is a side street, man. It's nothing but hills," Caradine told WMC-TV. "They chased this guy running 100 miles an hour? Come on, man."