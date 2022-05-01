A suspected gunman was shot and killed by a police officer at the Mississippi Mudbug festival on Saturday night, when a gunfight broke out during the event in Jackson.

Officials said that two or three shooters began opening fire in and around a vehicle at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds at around 10pm on Saturday night, with five innocent bystanders wounded in the attack.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and an unidentified man was shot and killed.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said at a press conference that the man is believed to be one of the shooters and was likely killed by officer fire.

“We believe one of the law enforcement personnel discharged his weapon, and we believe at this particular time that the victim that is deceased is possibly due to the officer-involved shooting,” he said.

“We believe that individual that is deceased was actively involved in the incident that was reported regarding the gunfire and regarding the several shots that were fired.”

The sheriff would not reveal the identity of the officer or which law enforcement agency they are affiliated with, saying it “will come out at a later date”.

The five people shot are in a stable condition and are not thought to have been involved in the initial shooting or the events leading up to it.

Two other people were taken into custody and were being questioned by police over the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation drafted in to assist.