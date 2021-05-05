Four people have been killed after a civilian aeroplane crashed into a home in Mississippi, police have confirmed.

Hattiesburg Police Department confirmed that emergency personnel responded to reports of the crash at around 11.20pm on Tuesday on Annie Christie Drive.

“When emergency crews arrived on scene, it was confirmed that a civilian aeroplane had crashed into a home,” the local police department said in a statement.

Police said there had been four fatalities as a result of the incident, but did not specify whether those killed were passengers on the plane or residents in the house.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Police urged residents who may have discovered any wreckage or debris in their garden or on their property to not touch or remove it and to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department.

They did not make any other details immediately available.