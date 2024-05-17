The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey blasted Kansas City officials and accused them of doxxing Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after one of their social media accounts named the city where he lives.

“My office is demanding accountability after @KansasCity doxxed @buttkicker7 last night for daring to express his religious beliefs,” the Republican AG wrote Thursday on X. “I will enforce the Missouri Human Rights Act to ensure Missourians are not targeted for their free exercise of religion.”

“Stay tuned.”

On Wednesday, Kansas City’s X account took to X to weigh in on the controversy surrounding the Super Bowl-winning kicker after he made a commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, insinuating that female graduates were most excited about becoming wives and mothers.

In an apparent effort to distance themselves from the player following a wave of backlash, the city wrote in a now-deleted post on its government account: “Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in the City of Lee’s Summit.”

Kansas City Chiefs' kicker Harrison Butker scores the winning points during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on 12 February 2023. The player has come under fire for remarks he made at a Roman Catholic university earlier this month ( AFP via Getty Images )

The city’s mayor, Quinton Lucas, later apologized for the comment, The Hill reported, stating the post was “clearly inappropriate for a public account.”

He continued: “The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels.”

The fury over the comments began after Mr. Butker spoke at the Roman Catholic university and said women “have had the most diabolical lies told to you.”

“How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career?” he asked the graduating class.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Mr Butker’s comments were praised by some conservatives and widely condemned by others on social media.

The NFL, too, is attempting to distance itself from the player’s remarks.

In a statement to CNN, the organization’s Senior Vice President Jonathan Beane of chief diversity and inclusion said, “Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”