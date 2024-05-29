The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The owner of a tiny blind and deaf dog in Sturgeon, Missouri, is suing the City and one of its police officers for $1m, after the defenceless animal was shot dead last week.

The complaint, filed on Tuesday at the US District Court for the Western District of Missouri, alleges that the City failed to properly train, supervise, and discipline the officer – who used unnecessary lethal force.

The suit was filed on behalf of Teddy’s owner, Nicholas Hunter, who is seeking compensation in excess of $1 million for violation of his rights under the 4th Amendment to the US Constitution.

Teddy, a 13lb shih-tzu, had escaped from his backyard in Sturgeon on Sunday May 19, when officers were called to a out. Five-year-old Teddy was born deaf, but had only lost his sight around two years ago, Mr Hunter said.

Police bodycam footage showed an officer, identified by the lawsuit as Myron Woodson, chasing Teddy around a large field and making several unsuccessful attempts to catch him. The City of Sturgeon later claimed the officer believed Teddy had been “infected with rabies”.

However, the lawsuit, which is being partially funded by the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF), described Mr Woodson’s “warrantless seizure” of Teddy as “unnecessary, callous, and egregious”.

“At no time during the encounter between Teddy and Defendant Woodson did Teddy show any aggression towards Defendant Woodson,” the lawsuit, obtained by The Independent, stated.

“Teddy never barked, growled, or even moved towards Defendant Woodson. Instead, the small, blind and deaf dog simply kept trying to walk away, oblivious to the danger that Defendant Woodson posed to him.”

The complaint claimed that Mr Woodson had even told Mr Hunter that he had not felt threatened by Teddy at any point during the incident.

Mr Woodson’s decision to shoot the animal sparked fury online with people taking to the small town’s Facebook page to describe the local police as a “joke”, as well as “disgusting and disappointing” after attempting to justify the officer’s actions. Many called for his resignation.

The backlash intensified when officials, after just four days, determined the officer was not wrong in his actions.

“UNACCEPTABLE!!!!! Sturgeon Police force is seriously a joke,” one user wrote on Facebook. Another went further, writing: “This is a disgrace. The officer involved needs to be immediately removed from duty and charged with felony animal abuse.

“I pray the owner sues the city, the mayor, the officer and the department. I will be filing a complaint with the state attorney general’s office. The entire city council should resign after hiring this man.”

Mr Hunter’s lawsuit alleges that Mr Woodson’s actions violated rights under the 4th Amendment, which protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government.

“Unfortunately, these types of shootings occur all too frequently. Contrary to the common misconception that ‘it’s just a dog,’ every federal circuit to have addressed the issue has held that the unreasonable killing of a companion animal by law enforcement violates the owner’s most fundamental rights as secured by the Fourth Amendment,” said ALDF attorney Daniel J Kolde.

More follows ...