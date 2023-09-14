Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pastor from a church in Missouri is under fire for saying that autism is caused by demonic forces, and can be treated if you “just cast the demon out.”

Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church in Richland, Missouri, has received criticism for spreading misinformation and saying offensive comments in a sermon on 6 September.

The livestream posted on Beulah Church’s Facebook page was viewed over 114,000 times and garnered 1,100 comments, many of which heavily criticised the pastor’s sermon.

“I know a minister who has seen lots of kids that are autistic, that he cast that demon out, and they were healed, and then he had to pray and their brain was rewired and they were fixed,” Mr Morrow said while preaching.

“If it’s not demonic, then we have to say God made them that way,” he said. “Like that’s the only other explanation. ’Why does my kid have autism?’ Well, either the devil has attacked them, he’s brought this infirmity upon them, he’s got them where he wants them, and/or God just doesn’t like them very much, and he made them that way. Well my God doesn’t make junk. God doesn’t make mess ups.”

In a sermon he delivered on Sunday, he returned to the subject to try and defend his comments, yet only doubled down, rather than apologise for offending people.

“When I say a demon, you people want to, like I said, they want to get that Hollywood description of what a demon is this nasty, so ugly and, and that’s not the case, it’s just an evil presence. It’s just the presence of evil,” said Mr Morrow in the Sunday livestream of his sermon.

One of the the top comments on the video stated, “This preaching is far from Christian!”

Samantha Jaramillo, a mother from the community, who also runs Autism & You, Facebook page dedicated to parents with autism, took to Facebook to air how damaging Mr Morrow’s comments are, especially as he is a community leader, reports The Kansas City Star.

“It’s so sad to hear you lead so many astray on so many different topics over the last few years. I’ve heard some very disturbing things you’ve preached on but this is too much Rick, she said on Facebook.

“People entrust you with leading them in their faith. They look to you to help guide them to the Lord. How sad that you take complete advantage. How sad that you’ve led so many lives astray.”

Beulah Baptist Church in Missouri (Google Maps)

Another mother from the community took to Facebook to say she would “never step foot in this church again,” referring to Beulah Church.

A Change.org petition has been set up by a parent in Stoutland for Mr Morrow to be removed as a board member from the Stoutland Schools district. His term is supposed to end in 2026, but according to the petition the Mr Morrow turned in his resignation on Wednesday.

A statement given to KY3 by Stoutland Schools said that Mr Morrow’s beliefs do not reflect the Board of Education as a whole.

“Our school district welcomes students of all backgrounds, regardless of ability, and provides educational opportunities and services to each and everyone with commitment and care,” the statement said. “I can confirm that the District has received a letter of resignation from the Board member, which will be presented to the board as a whole at the next meeting.”