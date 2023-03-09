Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell hospitalised after fall at hotel

Mitch McConnell ‘tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner’, says spokesperson

Stuti Mishra
Thursday 09 March 2023 05:27
Comments
<p>File image: Mitch McConnell 81, is serving a seventh term in the Senate </p>

File image: Mitch McConnell 81, is serving a seventh term in the Senate

(AP)

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalised after fall at hotel, said a spokesperson.

“This evening, leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” Mr McConnell’s spokesperson said.

No additional information was immediately available about his condition.

Mr McConnell, 81, is serving a seventh term in the Senate, after being first elected in 1984. He was the former Senate majority leader until early 2021.

In 2019, the GOP leader, a survivor of childhood polio, tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture.

Recommended

More details are awaited.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in