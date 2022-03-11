Former Major League Baseball pitcher Odalis Perez has died at the age of 44 after he accidentally fell from a ladder at his home in the Dominican Republic, according to his attorney.

The MLB All Star’s attorney Walin Batista told ESPN that Mr Perez’s brother Christian arrived at his home at around 7pm on Thursday to find him lying on the patio.

It appears that Mr Perez accidentally fell off a ladder when he was alone, the brother said.

“We don’t know yet the cause of his death, but everything seems to indicate Odalis slipped down a ladder. This is a tragedy,” he said.

Tributes poured in on social media for the former left-hander who spent 10 seasons playing in the majors including for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing of former pitcher and 2002 All-Star Odalis Pérez. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” tweeted the LA Dodgers.

The Washington Nationals also paid tribute to its former starting pitcher.

“Odalis Pérez was our starting pitcher at our 1st game in Nats Park history,” the team tweeted.

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

Mr Perez made his major league debut at the age of 20 when he joined the Atlanta Braves in 1998.

Three seasons later, he joined the LA Dodgers where he made the All-Star Game and hit his lone career home run during his first season.

He later played with the Kansas City Royals from 2006 to 2007 and the Washington Nationals in 2008, where he was the first player to throw a pitch in the team’s new stadium.

By the end of his career, he had a 73-82 record with a 4.46 ERA in 1,335 innings and 221 starts.