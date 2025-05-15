Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Former MLB shortstop Rafael Furcal faces felony charges in South Florida, police say

Authorities say former major league shortstop Rafael Furcal is facing felony charges in South Florida

Via AP news wire
Thursday 15 May 2025 21:29 BST
Rafael Furcal Arrest Baseball
Rafael Furcal Arrest Baseball (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former major league shortstop Rafael Furcal is facing felony charges in South Florida, authorities said.

The former All-Star turned himself in at the Broward County jail on Wednesday and was released on bond a short time later, according to court records. He's charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing a missile into public or private dwelling.

Court records didn't list a defense attorney for Furcal. His former agent, Paul Kinzer, declined to comment on the charges and did not provide a way to reach Furcal directly.

The Sunrise Police Department issued the warrant for Furcal's arrest on Monday, but they didn't immediately release details about what led to the criminal charges.

Furcal, 47, started with the Atlanta Braves in 2000, followed by stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was with the Cardinals in 2011 when they beat the Texas Rangers in the World Series. He finished his professional baseball career with the Miami Marlins in 2014.

Furcal completed the 12th unassisted triple play in MLB history on August 10, 2003, while playing for the Braves against the Cardinals.

