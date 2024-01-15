The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Each year Americans celebrate the life of the US civil rights movement’s best-known spokesman and leader on Martin Luther King Jr Day.

The movement pioneered by Martin Luther King pressured the American government to end legalised segregation in the United States.

Who was Martin Luther King Jr and why is he so important?

Born in 1929, Martin Luther King Jr was a Baptist minister best known for using the tactics of nonviolence and civil disobedience to combat racial inequality.

Mr King led the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955 after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white person.

He also helped organise the March on Washington in 1963, where he delivered the “I Have a Dream” speech he is best known for.

Watch: Martin Luther King’s iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech

In 1964, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his civil rights work.

Towards the end of his life, he expanded his campaigning to include opposition to poverty and the Vietnam War.

Martin Luther King: Life in pictures Show all 10 1 / 10 Martin Luther King: Life in pictures Martin Luther King: Life in pictures Martin Luther King Martin Luther King during his famous 'I have a dream' speech in Washington in 1963 AP Martin Luther King: Life in pictures Martin Luther King Martin Luther King Jr at the Lincoln Memorial in 1963 AFP/Getty Martin Luther King: Life in pictures Martin Luther King American civil rights campaigner Martin Luther King (1929 - 1968) arriving at London Airport. He is in England to be the chief speaker at a public meeting about colour prejudice and to appear on the BBC television programme 'Face To Face' Getty Images Martin Luther King: Life in pictures Martin Luther King Martin Luther King Jr. tells a Miami, Florida news conference, that he will go to Los Angeles to meet with black and white leaders and help create "a community of love" in the violence torn city in August 1965 AP Martin Luther King: Life in pictures Martin Luther King Martin Luther King Jr. and his civil rights marchers head for Montgomery, the state's capitol, March 21, 1965, during a five day, 50 mile walk to protest voting laws AP Martin Luther King: Life in pictures Martin Luther King An image from 1960 shows Martin Luther King at a meeting Getty Images Martin Luther King: Life in pictures Martin Luther King Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King leading freedom marchers in Montgomery, Alabama in 1965 AP Martin Luther King: Life in pictures Martin Luther King Civil rights protestors marching from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial, where the March on Washington climaxed in Martin Luther King's 'I Have A Dream' speech Getty Images Martin Luther King: Life in pictures Martin Luther King Martin Luther King and the March on Washington BBC Martin Luther King: Life in pictures Martin Luther King March on Washington – 1963 Famous for Martin Luther King Jnr’s “I have a dream” speech, the march on Washington saw 300,000 people gathering at the Lincoln Memorial calling for equal rights for African-Americans Getty

Mr King was assassinated by James Earl Ray on 4 April, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, while he was planning a national occupation of Washington DC.

News of his death was followed by riots in many US cities.

Who commemorates Martin Luther King’s memory and since when?

Martin Luther King Jr Day is a paid federal holiday in the US, meaning civil servants and many school pupils are given the day off.

The day is observed on the third Monday of January each year, the day closest to his birthday on 15 January. This year, it will be held on Monday 16 January.

In 1968, Congress was presented with a petition signed by more than three million people which called for the Mr King’s birthday to be commemorated.

However, Republicans initially resisted the move, arguing Mr King had ties to communism and an “inappropriate” sexual past they felt the government should not honour.

But in 1983, Ronald Reagan, the US President, signed Martin Luther King Jr Day into law as an official public holiday and it was first observed three years later.

Outside of the US, it is observed in Hiroshima, Japan, with a special banquet at the mayor’s office, and Toronto, Canada, which officially recognised Martin Luther King Jr Day, though not as a paid holiday.

How is Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrated?

Many Americans use the day as an opportunity to learn about Mr King’s life and achievements.

Others spend the day volunteering for a cause they think Mr King would have supported.

This year, President Joe Biden marked the holiday by giving a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on 15 January, marking what would have been Mr King’s 94th birthday.

“It’s still the task of our time to make that dream a reality because it’s not there yet. To make Dr. King’s vision tangible, to match the words of the preachers and the poets with our deeds,” Mr Biden said.

“On this day of commemoration, service and action, let us hold up a mirror to America and ask ourselves: What kind of country do we want to be?

“Will we honor Dr. King’s legacy by rising together — buttressed by each other’s successes, enriched by each other’s differences and made whole by each other’s compassion? I believe we can.”