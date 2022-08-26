Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Moderna is suing Pfizer and its German partner company BioNTech, claiming that they inappropriately used its technology when they developed its vaccine for the coronavirus.

The chief legal officer for Moderna, Shannon Thyme Klinger, said in a press release that “we believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna’s inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission”.

Moderna said they filed the lawsuit in a Massachusetts US District Court as well as in Germany.

More follows...