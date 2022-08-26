Moderna sues Pfizer-BioNTech accusing them of copying their covid shot technology
Moderna is suing Pfizer and its German partner company BioNTech, claiming that they inappropriately used its technology when they developed its vaccine for the coronavirus.
The chief legal officer for Moderna, Shannon Thyme Klinger, said in a press release that “we believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna’s inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission”.
Moderna said they filed the lawsuit in a Massachusetts US District Court as well as in Germany.
More follows...
