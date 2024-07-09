Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A 61-year-old woman has been charged with murder after police say she killed a man by setting him on fire.

Hong T Huynh is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails to intentionally set fires in homes in Norcross, Georgia, about 30 miles from Atlanta, on June 1.

Warrants revealed that the woman is also accused of throwing gasoline on a man outside of a home in Buckingham Court.

The 25-year-old victim, identified as Thuy Huynh, died on June 25. She also torched the house, leaving the man’s family displaced, according to police. The woman is a relative of the man she killed, a witness told Atlanta News First.

A second fire resulted in “moderate” damage and displaced six people. One person from the residence was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Hong T Huynh, 61, is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails to intentionally set fires at homes off of Buckingham Court and Turners Ridge Drive in Gwinnett County, Georgia, about 31 miles from Atlanta, on June 1 ( Dunwoody Police Department )

Police says the woman intentionally tried to hurt one of the families. She also threw liquid on Huynh, causing his body to become engulfed in flames.

“I don’t know what was in there,” said a witness, who did not want to be identified. “Whether it was grease or gasoline, she was a good distance from the flame. However, instead of throwing it onto the flames, she threw it onto the father of the family.

“When she threw that, there was a large combustion that caused him to catch on fire.”

Huynh remains in Gwinnett county jail without bond.