Massachusetts mom hiking with children at ‘Purgatory Chasm’ falls 75 feet to her death
Carrie Sanger, 49, was out with three of her four children when the tragic accident occurred
A mother-of-four has died after falling 75 feet in an area known as Purgatory Chasm, while hiking with her children.
The 49-year-old woman, who was later named as Carrie Sanger, from Topsfield, Massachusetts, was out with three of her children when the tragic accident occurred on Wednesday.
Sutton Police Department said it received a 911 call at around 2 p.m. reporting that Sanger had fallen approximately 50-75 feet on the state reservation. Multiple medical professionals were reportedly hiking the Chasm at the same time as the incident, who provided medical attention immediately.
However, Sanger had succumbed to the injuries sustained during the fall and was pronounced deceased a short time later, police said. The department added that the investigation is ongoing, but the incident “does appear to be accidental.”
A GoFundMe page, started on behalf of her family, described Sanger – who had recently left her career as an Oncology nurse to pursue her passion for wellness – as “a bright light; a wonderful, selfless mother who has raised four incredible, respectful, responsible kids.”
“She was a friend to all and her smile and kind spirit will be greatly missed. She passed too early- but she left the earth doing what she loved, with the ones she loved.”
The post also noted that her husband, Mike Sanger, was the opposite of his wife and enjoyed a “quiet but very proud life.”
Further information on the investigation will be released from the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, the SPD said in a statement that went on to thank other local agencies.
“The Sutton Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family during this very difficult time.”
"There are trails above the chasm you can go along, [and] dangerous overhangs if you’re going to the edge to look down," hiker Andy Spears told WCVB. "It's really sad that it had to happen at a place like this."
Purgatory Chasm is described online as “a unique natural landmark offering exciting adventure.” Trails on the reservation include rock formations such as The Corn Crib, The Coffin and Lovers’ Leap.
