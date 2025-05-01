Mom says giant wave at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon left her injured and she wants $2m

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mom from New York is suing Disney for $2 million after claiming she was injured by a wave at the park's Typhoon Lagoon waterpark.

Kimberly Panetta alleges she was waiting for her 4-year-old daughter to come down a small waterslide in the children's portion of the Florida park in April 2022 when she was "violently struck by a sudden and forceful wave," according to the lawsuit.

Panetta claims a "mammoth wave" knocked her to the ground and dragged her along the concrete, causing her serious and permanent injuries, the lawsuit says, according to ClickOrlando.

“It pummeled her, and her body skidded across the cement or gunite, causing serious ‘road rash’ or scrapes that were severe and deep,” Panetta's lawsuit says, noting that her injuries have made her self-conscious about her appearance since the incident.

The lawsuit says that "prior to this accident or incident, [Panetta] would be able to wear clothing that exposed her legs, now keeps her legs covered and must tolerate being hot and uncomfortable as a result thereof."

The lawsuit says Disney should have installed barriers to protect people from being knocked around by waves.

There are no naturally occurring waves at Typhoon Lagoon. The park does have an attraction called the Surf Pool, which Disney says is the largest wave pool in North America. The pool is reportedly capable of generating up to six-foot swells that surfers can ride.

Panetta is accusing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts of negligence and is asking for $2 million, according to court records.

“As a result of this incident, (Panetta’s) vacation was ruined, and she was stuck limping around applying bandages, salves and creams, and was forced to avoid swimming and enjoying planned visits to the parks,” the lawsuit says.

Disney was also sued over the waterpark in 2023 by a woman accusing the company of negligence after she suffered a "painful wedgie" while riding the Humunga Kowabunga, the park's fastest and steepest waterslide. She said the incident left her suffering from internal injuries.

Another woman sued over Typhoon Lagoon in 2024. She reportedly suffered brain damage after taking a water tube down the same slide. In her lawsuit, she says she was knocked unconscious during the ride and that she nearly drowned in the pool at the bottom of the slide.