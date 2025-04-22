Mom dies from a ‘broken heart’ days after her 20-year-old son was murdered

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Georgia mom died from “a broken heart” just days after her 20-year-old son was found beaten to death in his home.

Tasha Lawson died on April 13 from heart complications at a hospital in Waycross, Georgia. The body of her son, Tee’Andrick Lawson had been found 11 days earlier.

Family members said that the young man was killed by two men who broke into his home while his mother was out. Per WTOC they believe his sexual orientation played a part in the killing. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now leading the investigation into the 20-year-old’s death, but did not provide further details, including whether they are investigating it as a hate crime.

Less than two weeks later his mother died of heart complications.

open image in gallery Tasha Lawson died on April 13 from heart complications at Waycross hospital. The body of her son, Tee’Andrick Lawson had been found 11 days earlier ( King & Sons/ King Brothers Funeral Home )

David Jordan, the Ware County Coroner told WTOC that her official cause of death was, “aortic dissection rupture, hypertensive, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease”, and that it had been ruled as “natural causes.”

Lawson’s family said that she had “passed away from sheer heartbreak” following the loss of her son, adding that the two were “inseparable.”

“Tee’Andrick and his mother were inseparable. Their bond was deep and unbreakable — best friends who did everything together,” a GoFundMe page read. “The pain of losing her son was too much for her heart to bear, and just days later, she passed away from sheer heartbreak.

The 20-year-old was described as “a loving, funny, and free-spirited young man whose life was taken far too soon in a senseless act of violence.”

“He was the kind of person who lit up every room — full of laughter, energy, and warmth,” the description read.

Lawson herself was interviewed by WTOC after her son’s death.“He was very bright. Got along really well. He loved to dance. Laughed a lot,” she said.

“I can’t wake him up and say, come go to the store with me. I can’t do any of that. He just didn’t deserve what they did to him. He didn’t deserve that.”