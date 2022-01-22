Police searching for monkeys who escaped after highway crash
Several monkeys are on the loose in rural Pennsylvania after a truck carrying about 100 of the animals crashed on a highway.
Pennsylvania State Police revealed that a pickup truck that was carrying the monkeys in an enclosed trailer was collided with a dump truck, prompting four of the animals to escape.
More follows...
