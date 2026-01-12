Monkeys still on the loose in St Louis as AI hinders search efforts
Local officials say they are doubtful anyone will come forward to claim them
AI is complicating efforts to find and capture multiple monkeys that are on the loose in St Louis.
The Vervet monkeys were first spotted Thursday near a park in the northern part of the city.
“The Department of Health has confirmed that multiple monkeys are on the loose around the vicinity of O’FallonPark in North City,” Justen Hauser, the city bureau chief of environmental health, wrote in an update Saturday.
“Original reports suggested there were four animals, but we cannot confirm an actual number at this time, only that there is more than one.”
He added, “We are working to get an idea of where they may be hiding or seeking food.”
It's unclear who owns the monkeys, how they got loose or exactly how many there are.
Once captured, the monkeys will be taken to a facility certified to care for exotic animals.
The unusual sightings have sparked “rumor after rumor,” said city Department of Health spokesperson Willie Springer.
People have reported capturing the monkeys, even posting fake pictures online to bolster the claim. But as of Monday, the monkeys remained at large, Springer said.
“It's been a lot in regard to AI and what's genuine and what's not,” Springer said. “People are just having fun. Like I don’t think anyone means harm.”
The largest number people have reported seeing is four, Springer said. People aren't allowed to own the animals in the city, so Springer is doubtful that anyone will come forward to claim them.
For now, animal control is working with primate experts at the St. Louis Zoo to find them.
Vervet monkeys are native to sub-Saharan Africa, where they are widespread.
Weighing 7 to 17 pounds (3.18 to 7.71 kilograms), they are sometimes called green monkeys because of the tint of their fur.
Residents have been urged to stay away from the monkeys and call for help instead.
A news release said they are intelligent and social, but may be unpredictable or aggressive under stress.
