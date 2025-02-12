Can wild monkeys in Florida give people herpes?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

They might not be the first animal that comes to mind when you think of Florida’s wildlife, but beware: wild rhesus macaque monkeys in the Sunshine State have tested positive for the Herpes B virus, and contracting it can prove deadly.

Nearly 200 rhesus macaque monkeys live in and roam Florida’s Silver Spring State Park, where they were first introduced almost 100 years ago, local outlet Click Orlando reports. Now, they can be found all over the state, and sightings are on the rise, according to the outlet.

Several central Florida counties, including Marion, Seminole and Lake counties, have seen an increase in Macaque sightings over the last two years, Click Orlando reports. Similarly, several monkeys were reported roaming Orange City in Volusia County last month, CBS News reports.

open image in gallery Herpes B virus can be deadly, experts say ( AFP via Getty Images )

Many of them carry diseases, including Herpes B virus, which can cause an “extremely rare” but “serious and even deadly” infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus, while rare, can be spread through an infected monkey’s bite or scratch; coming into contact with an infected monkey’s skin or fluid; scratching or cutting yourself on a contaminated cage or other sharp surface; or being exposed to the brain, spinal cord, or skull of the infected monkey, the CDC says.

The first signs of infection include flu-like symptoms, such as fever and chills, the CDC says. Then, it’s possible to develop small blisters near the wound or area where one had contact with the monkey.

The virus then causes swelling in the brain and spinal cord. The disease can cause “severe brain damage or death” if contracted, according to the CDC.

Macaque monkeys can become aggressive when fed, leading to a higher probability of a scratch or bite — that’s why the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission prohibited feeding them in 2018, Click Orlando reports.

“If you are in a place with macaque monkeys, stay away from them so that you don't get bitten or scratched,” the CDC states on its website. “You should not touch or feed monkeys.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says residents should never approach or feed monkeys. If a monkey is around, residents should keep children close and pets leashed. Residents should also dispose of uneaten food and other garbage in closed containers to prevent attracting the monkeys.

If you’re bitten or scratched by a monkey, seek medical attention and wash the wound immediately. Also call the National B Virus Resource Center: 404-413-6650.

Any resident who observes a wild monkey that poses a threat can call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s wildlife alert hotline: 888-404-3922.