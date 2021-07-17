Dallas resident returns from Nigeria with case of monkeypox

A man has been hospitalised in Texas after he contracted monkeypox in Nigeria and flew back to the US, according to reports.

The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on Friday that the unidentified man was in a stable condition and currently in isolation. It is thought to be the first ever monkeypox case in Texas.

Officials said the man flew from Lagos, Nigeria and arrived in Atlanta on July 9. He then flew to Dallas Love Field Airport, from where he returned home, and his condition worsened.

“While rare, this is not a reason for alarm any we do not expect any threat to the general public”, said Dallas County Judge Clay Jankins in a statement. “Dallas County Health ad Human services is working with local providers, as well as our state and federal partners”.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that the risk to others onboard the two flights and at the airports was minimal, with passengers currently following face-covering rules for Covid.

The Washington Post reported that the man first developed a rash before flying to the US on a Delta Airlines flight. The airline is said to be working with public health officials.

Monkeypox, while rare, has been discovered in the US before. A 2003 outbreak was found in pet prairie dogs and traced back to rodents flown into the US. Most monkeypox cases are found in Africa.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease from the smallpox family. It can be transmitted through respiratory droplets, body fluids or contact with an infected animal or associated products.

The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Its symptoms include those similar to seasonal flu, including swelling of the lymph nodes, followed by a widespread rash on the face and body.

According to the CDC, most infections last two to four weeks. Infections from this particular strain are fatal in about one in 100 people but can be more deadly for anyone with a weakened immune system.