Montana hunter under fire for posing with skinned husky puppy she claims she ‘mistook for wolf’
Woman says she would have shot the dog even after knowing that it was not a wolf
A Montana hunter has left people in shock and anger after she proudly displayed the carcass of a dog she shot dead and skinned, mistaking it to be a wolf pup on her hunting trip.
The woman, Amber Rose, announced her kill on Facebook and shared a series of graphic pictures in which she was seen joyously posing with a blood-smeared body of a dead dog.
The pictures, that have left several disturbed on social media, show the fur of the skinned dog lying in a pickup truck.
“So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall black bear however I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup 2022 was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup. #firstwolf #onelesspredatorMT,” she wrote in the post on Sunday.
It was only after her post went viral and sparked outrage among locals the woman realised she hunted down a husky and not a wolf pup.
Several people on social media reacted in shock and disbelief, calling her out for taking a hunting trip when she was unable to differentiate between a dog and a wolf. Many demanded action against her for killing and skinning a dog.
A Keene resident wrote on social media: “I’m feeling ill. Who is this #AmberRose and how long until this #DogKiller gets arrested? I don’t hunt, but I can tell a Husky from a Wolf. Killing wolves is NOT sport, but killing what may have been someone’s pet is a crime.”
Another user slammed her for mistaking a dog for a wolf. “This woman should NEVER be allowed in the woods again. Charges need to be brought. How the hell do you think that is a wolf?!” the user said.
Following the furore, the woman issued a clarification on social media and admitted she made a mistake but claimed that she would have shot it anyway as it was “coming for her”.
“I purchased my wolf tag prior to leaving for a bear hunt in the event I ran into a wolf in which I came to encounter with what I thought could be a hybrid during this time […] my safety was top priority this animal was growling howling and coming at me like it was going to eat me,” she said.
She added: “Yes I made a mistake because I did think it was a hybrid wolf pup”, but said she was not aware that some dogs were released in the wild and she was not legally liable.
“But I was not aware of 19 dogs being dropped 11 miles into the wilderness either way yes I would still have shot it because it was aggressive and coming directly for me! So please remove all your post thinking I just shot and killed someone’s pet!” she said.
No action has been taken against the woman yet. But an investigation has been launched into the incident, according to a TMZ report.
