Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.

The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.

“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County Sheriff’s spokesman told the news site.

Officials declared a state of emergency and imposed an overnight curfew after unknown assailants opened fire on the two substations on 3 December, causing widespread power outages.

The FBI and sheriff’s deputies had been investigating a potential link to a drag queen show that was was held in Southern Pines on Saturday. But no motive has been released by authorities so far.

It has also emerged that the US Department of Homeland Security’s National Terrorism Advisory System issued an alert about potential threats to critical infrastructure three days before the Moore County attack.

The memo, first obtained by NewsNation, warned of “physical attacks on substations using hand tools, arson, firearms and metal chains”.

Breaking more to come