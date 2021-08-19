Elderly woman hospitalised after moose attack in Colorado

An elderly woman has been hospitalised after being attacked by a moose outside a house near Glenwood Spring, Colorado, on Friday.

The 79-year-old woman was dog-sitting for someone when she saw a cow (adult female moose) and its two calves earlier in the day.

When she thought the moose was no longer in the area, she took the dog out in the yard. A resident witnessed the cow stomping on the woman.

The victim suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital, then by helicopter to a medical facility on the Front Range.

“The incident occurred in an area of quality moose habitat and it is known that the moose frequent this area year-round,” said Area Wildlife manager Matt Yamashita in a press statement.

Moose are increasingly being spotted in Colorado’s towns and ski resorts as they go in search of new habitats. There are more than 2,500 moose in the state, and more people are attacked by moose than any other animal.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the woman. This incident was no fault of her own. Conflicts with moose can happen, even when you follow best practices for living in moose habitat.”

Wildlife officials searched for the moose for three days after the attack. There had been multiple cows with calves in the area, making it difficult to track down the offending animal.

“This likely was an incident of a cow protecting her calves,” said Mr Yamashita, who has warned people of the risks of moose encounters since the incident. “We have been talking with the local residents to educate them about living in moose habitat, the potential dangers associated with interacting with moose and actions they can take to minimise the risk of conflict.”

Moose can weigh up to 1,000 pounds (453kg) and be up to six feet tall (1.8 metres) and are Colorado’s largest mammal.