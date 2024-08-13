Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A group of Las Vegas homeowners has asked a court to stop construction of a massive Mormon temple in their backyards.

Recently, the Las Vegas City Council approved the construction of the temple, which stands 216 feet high and covers 87,000 square feet. However, residents of the neighborhood where it was supposed to sit objected, saying it would tower over other buildings.

Still, the council approved the plans.

Residents have now asked a Nevada court to step in and say the council made an error in approving the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints temple, according to 8 News Now.

The neighborhood argued that the council misinterpreted readings on building restrictions in the area.

“Las Vegas City Council abused its discretion and the findings/rulings,” attorney Evan Schwab wrote, according to the outlet. “The City of Las Vegas were not supported by substantial evidence.”

The lawyer also alleged there were donations from the church’s law firm to council members ahead of the votes, according to the report.

Members of a Las Vegas neighborhood are asking the court to step in and stop construction of a massive Mormon temple in their area. ( Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints )

As neighbors protested the city ahead of the vote they took drastic measures to highlight their concerns. They even flew a balloon at the temple’s height over the neighborhood to show how it would stick out.

“We’re talking about a three-story office building that’s going to be lit up 24/7,” Longtime resident Brinton Marsden told 8 News Now in March. “It’s going to stick out like a sore thumb in the middle of a rural setting.”

Fellow homeowner Erin DeLoe said at the time she was worried their dark skies would disappear with the new temple.

“We have no streetlights, no curbs, no gutters, and no sidewalks, and that’s what we like,” she said. “This structure will be as tall as the Durango Casino.”

However, not everybody was against the new temple. Church member Lindsay Nielson lives near the site and backed the construction.

“We are totally aware of the opposition but there are so many more people who have come here in support and so many people who have seen the plans and are all about. The church is so good about following the laws and regulations and the church is absolutely will follow the conditions,” she said in July.

The Independent has reached out to the LDS church for comment.