Beloved Wisconsin morning news anchor mourned after her sudden death aged 27

A “beloved” morning anchor with Wisconsin’s ABC affiliate WAOW News 9 has died of a suspect suicide, her family say.

Neena Pacholke, 27, passed away suddenly on Saturday, her sister Kaitlynn Pacholke told the Tampa Bay Times.

“Sometimes you just don’t know what people are going through, no matter how much you think you know someone,” Kaitlynn told the news site.

“My sister had access to every resource you could imagine. She was loved by everybody. She was so good at her job.”

Neena Pacholke grew up in Tampa and was a star basketball player for the University of South Florida before moving to Wausau, Wisconsin, to work in broadcasting in 2017.

She was engaged to be married, and had become a Green Bay Packers fan and keen snow skier since moving to Wisconsin, her sister told The Tampa Bay Times.

“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew.”

We are absolutely devastated to share with you all that Neena passed away suddenly. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts. Feel free to share any favorite memories or condolences in the comments below. https://t.co/yE9eamrjiW — News 9 WAOW (@WAOW) August 29, 2022

In a statement, WAOW said: “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well.

“Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”

In her final post to Twitter on 18 August, Ms Pacholke retweeted from self-help author Jon Gordon about remaining positive when life became difficult.

“We are not positive because life is easy. We are positive because life can be hard. Give yourself (and others) grace. Speak life and encourage others. Look for the good today. Remember your WHY. Believe the best is yet to come.”

WAOW co-anchor Brendan Mackey paid tribute to his friend and co-worker Neena Pacholke on Facebook (Brendan Mackey / Facebook)

In a post shared to Facebook, her morning co-anchor Brendan Mackey paid tribute to her handwork, talent and ability to make people smile.

“I have never met anyone in my entire life that is more loved than this girl,” Mr Mackey wrote.

“Let’s remember Neena Pacholke for the beautiful person she was. The brightest light in the room. The biggest smile and the funniest laugh.”

