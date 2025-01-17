Moss Landing fire: One of the world’s largest battery factories ablaze

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds were evacuated after a blaze broke out in one of the largest battery storage facilities in the world on Thursday night, local authorities have said.

Towering flames were visible from afar as a large black column of smoke rose from California’s Moss Landing Power Plant, with the fire showing no signs of easing on Thursday night.

The fire was detected at an energy storage facility in the natural gas-fueled plant, which is around 300 miles (500 km) north of the wildfires in Los Angeles. The plant contains tens of thousands of lithium batteries, which can be extremely difficult to put out if they go up in flames.

“There’s no way to sugar coat it. This is a disaster, is what it is,” Monterey County supervisor Glenn Church told KSBW-TV. But the fire is not expected to spread beyond the concrete building it is enclosed in, he added.

The plant is around 100 miles (160 km) south of San Francisco, and the blaze is unrelated to the ongoing wildfires in the southern Californian city of Los Angeles, which started around 10 days ago and have killed at least 27 people.

The cause of the fire is currently unclear, said a statement from the factory’s owners, Texas-based company Vistra Energy. Around 1,500 people were successfully evacuated from the building, according to The Mercury News.

open image in gallery The fire is unrelated to the wildfires around 300 miles south, which have devastated areas of Los Angeles ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

All schools and offices in the North Monterey County Unified School District would be closed on Friday due to the fire, it was announced. Parts of Highway 1 have also been closed in both directions as crews battle the towering inferno in the plant, near Elkhorn Slough.

“Our top priority is the safety of the community and our personnel, and Vistra deeply appreciates the continued assistance of our local emergency responders,” Jenny Lyon, a spokesperson for Vistra, said in a statement.

The company will open an investigation into the causes of the fire once the blaze is brought under control.

Vistra plants also suffered fires in 2021 and 2022 which were caused by a fire sprinkler system malfunction, causing some units to overheat, The Mercury News reported.

Vistra Energy is the largest power generator in the U.S. The company is listed on the Fortune 500. In 2020, a study found that Vistra was the highest CO2 emitter in the country.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s election victory in November, Vistra CEO James Burke was quoted as saying that the new administration may impact greenhouse gas regulations, giving the company’s fossil fuel divisions “extended life.” This past December, The Economist named Burke as one of the best CEOs in the U.S. in 2024.