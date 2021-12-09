This is the most liked tweet of 2021

The most-liked tweet of the year was by President Joe Biden, after he was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on 20 January.

The 21 character tweet simply said: “It’s a new day in America.” It was liked more than 4 million times and retweeted 486,000 times.

Joe Biden broke former President Obama’s record for the most votes cast for a candidate in a presidential election. In 2008, Mr Obama received 69,498,516 votes, while President Joe Biden got 81,284,000 votes in the 2020 election. He got 306 electoral votes in total, 74 more than Donald Trump’s 232.

The second most-liked tweet of 2021 was posted by South Korean singer and songwriter Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS. It was posted with a selfie and a kissing face emoji.

The official Twitter amount tweeted “hello literally everyone” on 4 October 2021, which came in as the third most likes of the year, while fourth and fifth on the most-liked list were by Barack Obama and Kamala Harris, about the new presidency

“Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time,” wrote former President Obama, and, “Ready to serve,” wrote Vice President Harris.

The most retweeted tweet of the year was another one from the BTS official Twitter account, with the hashtags #StopAsianHate and #StopAAPIHate. The Korean mega pop band used their worldwide fame to back the anti-racism campaign. The message was retweeted nearly one million times.

The most talked-about TV shows on Twitter included Brazillian reality TV shows Big Brother Brasil and A Fazenda 13, plus Korean Netflix series Squid Game, Wandavision and Japanese manga series Jujutsu Kaisen.

Meanwhile, the list of most-discussed movies on Twitter in 2021 is dominated by action-adventure Superhero films including Black Widow, Black Panther, Eternals, Spider-Man No Way Home and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Manchester United became the most discussed sports team worldwide and the Tokyo Olympics was the most discussed sporting event of the year.

In 2020, the most like tweet was a Twitter post that announced the death of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, followed by Barack Obama tweeting a tribute to NBA play Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on 26 January.