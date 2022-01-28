A 17-year-old from North Carolina was left stunned when his mother managed to track him down after he attempted to sneak away on a spring break trip behind her back.

Erica Ann, from Raleigh, uploaded her trip down to Florida on TikTok, where she would confront her young son – much to his embarrassment.

“I caught my son in another lie... So I left North Carolina where I was at, drove until I found him in Florida at the beach... with his friends,” she wrote in her first video, which showed her route down to the Sunshine State on a map.

According to Erica, the giveaway was that young Ayden left his location on Snapchat, which she was then able to use to trace his movements.

“Surprise! Apparently, he still needs to be reminded that he’s only 17...Make this go viral so it shows up in his FYP,” she wrote.

With over 12.1 million views at the time of writing, as well as thousands of comments, it certainly captured the public’s attention. “I’ve always said mamas are the best detectives out there,” one person wrote, while another added: “I see a very embarrassing ending of this for him.”

“He’s a CHILD going to a whole other state and y’all are making her seem like a bad mom????” one TikTok user asked.

(TikTok/Erica_ann)

Erica explained in a series of follow-up clips that she invited her sister and brother-in-law to join them in Florida and help teach her son a lesson. However, she did also manage to make the most of her time in Florida.

“I made him get up early and hang with his little sister on the beach while his friends slept. I went to the spa,” she shared.

Fans wanted to see Ayden’s reaction, so Erica shared a video of the moment he realized he was busted.

“They walked on the beach — and there we were,” she wrote, but according to the mom, he was laughing when he saw her.

Erica’s original video was so popular that she reposted it again in December, garnering an additional 1.5 million views. Ayden will return to his freshman year at Appalachian State University after the conclusion of his somewhat tainted spring break trip.