Motorcyclist touring Death Valley dies as temps hit near-record 128 degrees

A motorcyclist died from extreme heat while riding through California’s Death Valley National Park after temperatures reached a scorching 128 degrees, according to park officials.

A group of six motorcyclists were driving on Saturday afternoon through Badwater Basin — the lowest point in North America — when the unnamed motorcyclist began suffering from heat exposure, officials said.

The coroner will determine the specific cause of death.

A second motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in Las Vegas to be treated for severe heat illness, while the four others were treated at the scene.

“Due to the high temperatures, emergency medical flight helicopters were unable to respond, as they cannot generally fly safely over 120 degrees,” officials stated.

The tragedy occurred as temperatures at the time climbed to 128 degrees — surpassing the record high for that day of 127 degrees. The temperature also teetered on breaking a century-old record-high for the region of 134 degrees.

A sign warns visitors of extreme heat danger at Badwater Basin. Several motorcyclists had to be treated on Saturday for heat exposure ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“Yesterday it was 128 degrees, which was a record high for that day in Death Valley,” park ranger Nichole Andler told the Los Angeles Times. “These folks were traveling through on motorcycles, and most likely they didn’t have adequate cooling.”

The National Park Service issued an “extreme summer heat” alert as temperatures are soaring to over 100 degrees.

“Minimize time outside in heat. Do not hike after 10 am. Drink plenty of water. Travel prepared to survive; cell phones do not work in most of the park,” park officials said.

“High heat like this can pose real threats to your health,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “While this is a very exciting time to experience potential world record setting temperatures in Death Valley, we encourage visitors to choose their activities carefully, avoiding prolonged periods of time outside of an air-conditioned vehicle or building when temperatures are this high.”