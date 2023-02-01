Child sent to hospital after mountain lion attack in northern California

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A five-year-old boy was hospitalised after being attacked by a mountain lion in a rural area of northern California, according to authorities.

Officials say that the youngster was attacked by the wild cat south of Half Moon Bay in San Mateo County. He was conscious when they were transported to a trauma centre in the area on Tuesday evening, according to KGO.

The boy, who has not been identified, was on a hike with his mother and grandfather on private property when the cougar attacked and brought him to the ground, Fish and Wildlife officials say.

The victim suffered puncture wounds from the animal, reported the news channel.

Game wardens were in the area on Wednesday morning looking for the mountain lion “to capture and remove the animal.”

DFW officials will take DNA samples from the boy’s clothing to match with any mountain lion that they capture.

“Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks. Our entire agency is saddened of this news and sends many warm wishes to the child for a speedy and full recovery. Our thoughts are with the family at this time,” Sheriff Cristina Corpus said in a statement.

Mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare, with just 21 recorded since 1986, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

A seven-year-old boy was bitten by a mountain lion last September in Santa Clarita, California, and needed treatment for minor wounds.